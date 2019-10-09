Yvonne Nelson Reacts To BBC’s Sex-For-Grades Documentary

by Temitope Alabi
Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has joined thousands of people online reacting to the sex for grade scandal that is currently trending.

The mom of one in her reaction may have laid the blame on women, on getting pestered by men because of the way they are dressed.

Read Also: Betty Irabor Reacts To Kiki Mordi’s ‘Sex For Grades’ Video (Photo)

She wrote: “Sex for grades! Sex for jobs! Sex for everything in our part of the world! Your brains don’t matter here. It’s the covered parts they want, oh wait, these parts arent covered anymore…its free on social media. Will it ever change??

Yvonne Nelson tweet
Yvonne Nelson tweet

This of course, did not sit well with many who have since taken to her page to drag her.

0

