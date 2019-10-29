Zlatan Ibile Appreciates Olamide, Davido, Burna Boy Over His Music Career

by Eyitemi Majeed
Zlatan
Nigerian Artiste Zlatan

Talented Nigerian singer and rave of the moment, Zlatan Ibile, has dropped an appreciative message for singer Olamide, Davido and Burna Boy for the massive role they played in his career.

Read Also: Zlatan Ibile Attacked By Suspected Cultists In US (VIDEO)

Speaking via his verified Twitter handle on Monday, 28th October, Zlatan prayed to God to enlarge the trio for their gesture towards him.

His words:

BIG THANKS TO Olamide, Davido, Burnaboy !! Una contribution for my success no be small !! GOD GO CONTINUE TO THEY ENLARGE UNA OWN COAST TOO !!

Tweet below:

Tags from the story
Burna Boy, Davido, Olamide, Zlatan Ibile
0

You may also like

Usher’s rumoured new girlfriend ‘Amara’ shares nvde photos

Photos Of Nadia Buari and Mum Chilling In Vegas On Mum’s Birthday

#BBNaija: ‘Lolu is a dead man walking and he doesn’t even know’ – Tobi (Video)

#BBNaija 2018: I don’t think Cee-C and Tobi should be in a romantic relationship – Tboss

Teju Babyface: “I Wasted 10 Years Of My Life As A Comedian”

Desmond Elliot And Wife Celebrate 12 Years Wedding Anniversary

Actress Monica Reveals How Her Friend Entered a One Chance Car Yesterday (Photos)

Iyanya Talks About Ubi Franklin And Lilian Esoro’s Engagement

Peter Okoye Celebrates Daughter, Aliona On Her 5th Birthday (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *