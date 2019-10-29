Zlatan Ibile Appreciates Olamide, Davido, Burna Boy Over His Music Career

Talented Nigerian singer and rave of the moment, Zlatan Ibile, has dropped an appreciative message for singer Olamide, Davido and Burna Boy for the massive role they played in his career.

Read Also: Zlatan Ibile Attacked By Suspected Cultists In US (VIDEO)

Speaking via his verified Twitter handle on Monday, 28th October, Zlatan prayed to God to enlarge the trio for their gesture towards him.

His words:

BIG THANKS TO Olamide, Davido, Burnaboy !! Una contribution for my success no be small !! GOD GO CONTINUE TO THEY ENLARGE UNA OWN COAST TOO !!

Tweet below: