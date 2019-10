A new video has emerged on social media capturing the moment sensational singer, Zlatan Ibile, was attacked by suspected Aiye cultists after his show at ‘Don Recky’ hall, New Jersey, USA on Friday.

In the video, the singer is seen being crowded by the men while he looks helpless.

Read Also: Zlatan Ibile Slams Lady For Describing Him As;Compound Fool With Green Hair;

While we are yet to ascertain what led to the situation, below is a short clip from the incident.

Watch the video below: