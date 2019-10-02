Zlatan Ibile Blasts Headies Over ‘Next Rated’ Category Nomination (Video)

Popular indigenous rapper, Temidayo Omoniyi Raphael alias Zlatan Ibile has taken his anger at the Headies to another level by releasing a video.

The rapper, who believes he is not on the same level with other fast rising Nigerian music artistes, blasted the Nigerian music award for nominating him alongside others in the Next rated category.

Information Nigeria recalls the rapper had earlier shared a photo of himself with a caption that insinuated that he was clearly displeased with the nomination process.

Watch the video below: