Zlatan Ibile Blasts Headies Over ‘Next Rated’ Category Nomination (Video)

by Amaka

Popular indigenous rapper, Temidayo Omoniyi Raphael alias Zlatan Ibile has taken his anger at the Headies to another level by releasing a video.

Zlatan Ibile
‘Bolanle’ crooner, Zlatan Ibile

The rapper, who believes he is not on the same level with other fast rising Nigerian music artistes, blasted the Nigerian music award for nominating him alongside others in the Next rated category.

Information Nigeria recalls the rapper had earlier shared a photo of himself with a caption that insinuated that he was clearly displeased with the nomination process.

Read Also: BBNaija: Mercy’s Audition Video Hits The Internet (Video)

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
The Headies, Zlatan Ibile
0

You may also like

Eko 2012: Lagos Prostitutes Make Huge Profits, Thank Governor for Hosing the Games

70 year old pensioner rescued from collapsed building

Finally: Police speak on Zamfara State alleged massacre of 120 people

Maitama Sule death is a great loss to Nigerian – Abdulsalam Abubakar

Shocking !!! A lady’s image appears beside the corpse of a man knocked down by a car

Shocking !!! Priest quits Catholic Church, claims that he wants to make heaven

FRSC recalls officials invloved in cutting of female officers hair

Pirates kill two military men in Niger Delta

Ibrahim Badamasi Babagida

Congratulations, IBB. But The Real Nigerians Will Always ‘Look Down’ On You, By ‘Fisayo Soyombo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *