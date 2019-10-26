Zlatan Ibile Insults Tacha

Nigerian artiste Zlatan Ibile has again come for 2019 BBNaija contestant Tacha.
Reacting to a social media post by his official DJ who disclosed that he just named his dog ‘Tacha’, Zlatan again attacked Tacha over her body odour rumor.
Read Also: Tacha Is More Relevant Than Sowore: Reno Omokri
DJ 4kerty had written”Tacha #Rottweiler, Barking Dog”.
Zlatan who commented on the post writing”Ki lorun” meaning “What’s Smelling”.
This is coming days after the rapper released a song about Tacha’s alleged body odor. The song reportedly caused Zlatan his Headies win as Tacha’s fans instead of voting for him, voted for Rema.
See the post below;