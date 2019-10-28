Zlatan Ibile Publicly Declares Love For Tacha And Her Supporters

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular rapper, Zlatan Ibile has declared his love for Big Brother Naija star, Tacha after shading her fans.

Tacha and zlatan
Tacha and Zlatan

The rapper has continuously taken swipe at reality star since he released a song about her having body odour.

The rapper after winning three awards at the AFRIMMA 2019 Awards, took a swipe at Tacha’s fans who mocked him when he missed out on the next rated award at the Headies.

Hours later, he has declared his love for the reality star and her supporters.

See post below:

Zlatan
Zlatan’s post
Zlatan
Zlatan’s post

 

