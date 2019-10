Popular Zanku crooner and rapper, Zlatan received three awards at the 2019 Afrinma awards.

The rapper, who missed out on the Next Rated Award at the Headies, received the ‘Best Collaboration Award’, ‘Best new act’ and ‘Song of the year’ award.

Also Read: Tacha Finally Reacts To Zlatan Ibile’s Diss Track Against Her

The rapper’s collaboration with Burna Boy carted home the Best collaboration and song of the year awards.

See post below: