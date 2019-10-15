Zlatan Ibile Receives 30BG Chain From Davido; Poses With Adeleke In Atlanta (Video)

by Amaka

Indigenous rapper and rave of the moment, Zlatan Ibile is in a joyous mood as he recently received a 30BG chain from DMW boss, Davido in Atlanta.

Davido's post
Davido’s post

Information Nigeria recalls Davido had earlier announced that he will be dropping a new song featuring the rapper, Naira Marley, Wurld as well as his in-house producer, Shizzi.

Zlatan Ibile was also pictured with the singer and his father, Deji Adeleke.

Taking to Instagram, the excited singer shared the photo with the caption:

“Once a gutter BOY !! Now rolling with omo baba olowo and baba olowo himself !! #Priceless moment”

Read Also: Three Nigerian Ladies Twerk Inside Dirty Water (Video)

See the post and video below:

 

Tags from the story
Davido, Deji Adeleke, Zlatan Ibile
0

You may also like

Man threatens Kadaria Ahmed for converting from Islam to Christianity

Tiwa Savage’s latest acquisition leaves veteran TV host, Kadaria Ahmed “jealous”

Photos: Celebrities At 2face&Annie Idibia’s Dubai Wedding

Hurray! Davido Welcomes 2nd Child!

Banky W and Adesua Etomi with their twins on set of “The Wedding Party 2”

Patoranking’s ‘God Over Everything’ makes history on Billboard chart

My World Shattered The Day My Sister Died – Adekunle Gold

EX WWE star, Ashley Massaro dead at 39

WWE: Cause of Ashley Massaro’s death revealed

Mother of Popular Video Director and Nollywood Actress, Clarion Chukwurah Proclaims She is now Born Again

“I never collected anyone’s wife” – OAP Freeze responds to wife-snatching saga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *