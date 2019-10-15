Zlatan Ibile Receives 30BG Chain From Davido; Poses With Adeleke In Atlanta (Video)

Indigenous rapper and rave of the moment, Zlatan Ibile is in a joyous mood as he recently received a 30BG chain from DMW boss, Davido in Atlanta.

Information Nigeria recalls Davido had earlier announced that he will be dropping a new song featuring the rapper, Naira Marley, Wurld as well as his in-house producer, Shizzi.

Zlatan Ibile was also pictured with the singer and his father, Deji Adeleke.

Taking to Instagram, the excited singer shared the photo with the caption:

“Once a gutter BOY !! Now rolling with omo baba olowo and baba olowo himself !! #Priceless moment”

