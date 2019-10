Popular rapper, Zlatan Ibile has reacted to his official DJ’s move of naming his dog, Tacha.

This is coming days after Zlatan made headlines for mocking the 2019 Big Brother Naija Housemate with same name with a ‘body odour’ song.

Posing with his new dog in the photo he shared, DJ 4kerty wrote “Tacha #Rottweiler, Barking Dog”.

See post below:

Zlatan who commented on the post wrote “Ki lorun” meaning “What’s Smellin.”.