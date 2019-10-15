Zlatan Ibile Spends Time With The Adeleke’s In US (Video)

by Michael
Zlatan
Rapper Zlatan Ibile

Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile has been welcomed to spend time with the Adeleke’s to mark Davido’s big brother’s birthday in Atlanta.

Zlatan shared his excitement via his Instagram page where he shared a picture with him, Davido and Adedeji Adeleke.

This happened as the family gathered to celebrate the birthday of Davido’s elder brother Ayoola Adeleke.

Davido being there, also shared on his Instagram story the present he had bought for his brother and some DMW crew.

Also present was Shina Rambo, Davido’s cousin who was known for being at Davido’s side always during the start of his music career.

Watch The Video Here:

