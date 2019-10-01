Zlatan Ibile Tells IG Follower To Block Himself For Comparing His Career With Tacha’s Big Bum (Photo)

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian indigenous rapper, Zlatan Ibile, has told one of his Instagram followers to block himself for comparing his career with Tacha’s big bum.

Zlatan Ibile and Tacha
Nigerian musician, Zlatan Ibile and evicted BBNaija housemate, Tacha

Information Nigeria recalls the rapper had released a song mocking recently evicted housemate, Tacha and the body odour saga, forgetting that what goes around must come back around.

A web user took to his comment section with the words,

“Someone said Tacha’s Ass is bigger than Zlatan’s music career”

Zlatan Ibile, who didn’t the find the comparison funny, instructed the follower to block himself within 30 mins unless he would do it himself.

See the post below:

 

