Zlatan Ibile, Twitter User Fight Dirty On Twitter (Photo)

by Michael
Zlatan Ibile
Zlatan Ibile

Next-rated Awards-nominated singer, Zlatan Ibile is currently in a fight with a Twitter user who said he could predict that the rapper is ready to make a track off the ongoing ‘Sex For Grades’ trend that’s got everyone talking.

Recall that Zlatan made a song off Tacha’s body odor after she was disqualified from the Big Brother Naija House.

This was what prompted the man to say he could predict Zlatan’s next song.

READ ALSO – Zlatan Tells IG Follower To Block Himself For Comparing His Career With Tacha’s Big Bum (Photo)

Zlatan went further to say that the man’s father is dumb and here’s what the man replied to him: ‘Agbero illiterates will always be on…’

See Post Here:

Zlatan Ibile
Tweets Between Zlatan Ibile And A Twitter User
Tags from the story
Sex For Grades, Zlatan Ibile
0

You may also like

binta diallo wizkid baby mama

I Have A New Guy That I Now Open My Legs For – Wizkid’s Baby Mama

esther bbnaija 2019 and ebuka

Why BBNaija Is A Waste Of Time, Energy And Foolishness On The Part Of The Viewers: Tunde Ednut

I’m having menstrual pain- Bobrisky cries out

Nigerian Barber Trends After Creating Lovely Cut’s Of Davido and Wizkid Face On Client’s Head

Real Men Wet The Pants Of Their Women Not Their Eyes – Asia Schwarzenegger

Gambian Actress shades female celebs who are above 30 and single

His Brother’s Keeper: Comedian De Don set to donate his kidney to save his brother

I Got The Power: Peter Okoye And Gideon Okeke Flaunt Their Muscles

Yung6ix – “Davido has set the record, every man must work hard for his woman”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *