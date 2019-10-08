Zlatan Ibile, Twitter User Fight Dirty On Twitter (Photo)

Next-rated Awards-nominated singer, Zlatan Ibile is currently in a fight with a Twitter user who said he could predict that the rapper is ready to make a track off the ongoing ‘Sex For Grades’ trend that’s got everyone talking.

Recall that Zlatan made a song off Tacha’s body odor after she was disqualified from the Big Brother Naija House.

This was what prompted the man to say he could predict Zlatan’s next song.

READ ALSO – Zlatan Tells IG Follower To Block Himself For Comparing His Career With Tacha’s Big Bum (Photo)

Zlatan went further to say that the man’s father is dumb and here’s what the man replied to him: ‘Agbero illiterates will always be on…’

See Post Here: