Zlatan Ibile Unveils Artwork For His Forthcoming Album

Nigerian artist Zlatan Ibile has taken to social media to unveil the cover art and tracklist to his forthcoming debut album.

The title of the album has been given as “Zanku” and has been uploaded on one digital platform.

The ‘Zanku’ crooner also made it known that the album will be officially released on the first day of November, 2019 adding that the album consists of 17 tracks and has only one feature on it with the featured artiste being Tiwa Savage.