Zlatan Ibile Unveils Artwork For His Forthcoming Album

by Temitope Alabi
Zlatan and speed Darlington
Afro Music Artiste Zlatan Ibile

Nigerian artist Zlatan Ibile has taken to social media to unveil the cover art and tracklist to his forthcoming debut album.

The title of the album has been given as “Zanku” and has been uploaded on one digital platform.

Read Also: Zlatan Ibile Receives 30BG Chain From Davido; Poses With Adeleke In Atlanta (Video)

The ‘Zanku’ crooner also made it known that the album will be officially released on the first day of November, 2019 adding that the album consists of 17 tracks and has only one feature on it with the featured artiste being Tiwa Savage.

Zlatan Ibile Album Art
Zlatan Ibile Album Art

 

Tags from the story
tiwa savage, Zlatan Ibile
0

You may also like

Angry Lagosians Tie ‘Juju’ in Transformer, Dares NEPA to cut it (photos)

Seyi Law’s Chrysler Impounded by FRSC

Is Emma Nyra In Love With Her Manager Like Tiwa To Tee Billz?

“Every man is entitled to 10 women” – Toyin Lawani

Slay Queen and Her Oyinbo Lover Caught Stealing Meat at a Party in Video Gone Viral Online (Watch)

NO RIVALRY: SEE Genevieve Nnaji’s Message To Omotola On Her Birthday

NO RIVALRY: SEE Genevieve Nnaji’s Message To Omotola On Her Birthday

“One corner singer”, Patapaa has just been paid his first show

Toke Makinwa Is Excited About Janet Jackson’s Divorce

Tekno gives out N5million on Twitter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *