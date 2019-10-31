Zlatan, Toke Makinwa Sing ‘Yeye Boyfriend’ As They Hang Out Together (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Nigerian indigenous rapper and rave of the moment, Zlatan Ibile and media personality, Toke Makinwa were recently spotted hanging out together.

Zlatan Ibile and Toke Makinwa
Rapper, Zlatan Ibile and OAP, Toke Makinwa

The rapper took to Instagram to share a video of himself with the excited On-Becoming author singing to his hit singles, Yeye boyfriend and Bolanle.

Zlatan Ibile captioned the video:

“She was complaining a lot about #YEYEBOYFRIEND had to come to her rescue @tokemakinwa”

Makinwa is set to clock the big 35 on the 3rd of November and she is highly anticipating it.

Watch the video below:

