Zodwa Wabantu Undergoes Surgery To Make Her Breast Fuller (Video)

Popular South African Dancer, Zodwa Wabantu is currently undergoing a surgery called mesotherapy for her breast, which she wants to look fuller and healthier.

The dancer took to her Instagram to share moments when the doctor was preparing her for the procedure.

In her post, she shares details of what the surgery is all about, while also saying why she is having the surgery.

In her own words: ‘The gun is loaded💉to make my boobs and cleavage to look younger and moist like I got out of the pool this summer🔥🔥🔥’

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3Gy1LoHA2V/