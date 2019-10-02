Zodwa Wabantu Undergoes Surgery To Make Her Breast Fuller (Video)

by Michael
SA Nudist Dancer Zodwa Wabantu
SA Nudist Dancer Zodwa Wabantu

Popular South African Dancer, Zodwa Wabantu  is currently undergoing a surgery called mesotherapy for her breast, which she wants to look fuller and healthier.

The dancer took to her Instagram to share moments when the doctor was preparing her for the procedure.

READ ALSO – South African Dancer, Zodwa Wabantu Steps Out With No Pant

In her post, she shares details of what the surgery is all about, while also saying why she is having the surgery.

In her own words: ‘The gun is loaded💉to make my boobs and cleavage to look younger and moist like I got out of the pool this summer🔥🔥🔥’

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3Gy1LoHA2V/

 

