15 Days In Dubai And Still Balling Hard – Bobrisky Brags

by Temitope Alabi
Bobrisky
Nigerian Cross-dresser Bobrisky

Cross-dresser Bobrisky is out here letting us know she is living the life.

Bob who has been in Dubai for days has taken to her IG page to share a new photo about her stay there making sure to let the world know she is living her best life.

Bob stated that she has been in Dubai for 15 days and still balling hard adding that many who are hating only view the kind of food posted on her page, on TV.

“Haters come and join me for breakfast 🥞. I’m very sure you only see dis kind of food display on your screen at home. Stop hating…. 15days in Dubai and still balling hard. My next trip I need a partner 😢. I keep wasting all dis food.”

Bobrisky
Bobrisky
