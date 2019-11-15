15-Year Old Girl Breaks Up With 16-Year-Old Boyfriend Over Poor Finances

by Michael Isaac

In a viral video shared on  Internet, a young man is spotted weeping bitterly after failing to take his girlfriend out on a date for her birthday.

The young lady, 15, who also broke up with her boyfriend, has left the man in tears after she walked out on their relationship.

The video shared on the Internet shows the man wearing his heart out and crying after he had been dumped for not meeting up to expectation.

READ ALSO – Police Arrest 16-Year-Old Student For Stabbing Schoolmate To Death During Cult Clash

It was gathered that the event took place at Ugheli area of Delta State.

See Photo Here:

Teenage Love
Tee 16-year-old boy crying after girlfriend dumped him

Watch The Video Here:

 

