15-Year-Old Student Arrested For Raping Schoolmate In Delta

The Delta state police command has arrested a 15-year-old student of Osadenix secondary school in Asaba, Delta State, for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl of the same school.

According to reports, the suspect reportedly carried out the act with two other students now at large.

The victim reportedly fell into their trap when she was on her way to urinate in the school toilet on Monday, 4th November.

Her cry was said to have attracted students and teachers to the scene of the incident.

Onome Onovwakpoyeya, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the arrest of one of the suspects adding that the two others were lucky to escape.