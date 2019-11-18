18-Year-Old Comedian Beaten Blue-Black Over Homosexuality

An 18-year-old South African comedian identified as Bobo was left with bruises after he was beaten for being gay after a performance at DJ Bongs’ event in Durban, South Africa.

Bobo who hit fame after his comedy videos went viral, almost lost his left eye after he mercilessly beaten by some men.

Bobo’s friend who shared the video on Facebook,said it was a hate crime assault which centred on his sexuality.

In a video, the comedian is heard telling a friend that he would not bother reporting the matter to authorities.

See video