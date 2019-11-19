200 Ladies With Me Tonight – Wizkid Reveals

by Temitope Alabi
Wizkid
Nigerian singer, Wizkid

Multi-award winning singer Wizkid may be living the life.

The FEVER crooner who recently made news after his performance with Tiwa Savage at the One Africa Music Fest in Dubai a few days ago.

Taking to Twitter, Wizzy bragged about his time in Dubai tonight saying he will be having 200 ladies with him. In his words; ‘200 ladies with me tonight@whitedubaiclub!!’

The singer had gotten many tongues wagging follo0wing his performance with Tiwa in Dubai after he was seen grabbing her as on stage as they performed.

Tags from the story
Dubai, tiwa savage, wizkid
0

