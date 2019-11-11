2019 People’s Choice Award: See Full List Of Winners

People’s Choice Awards
The 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards was held on Sunday night, with Avengers: Endgame taking home the award for best movie.
The event took place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and saw the likes of Kelsea Ballerini and Alessia Cara performing.
See the full list of winners below;
Movie of 2019
Avengers: Endgame (WINNER)
Toy Story 4
Captain Marvel
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The Lion King
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Us
Spider-Man: Far From Home
-
Comedy Movie of 2019
Murder Mystery (WINNER)
The Upside
Yesterday
The Hustle
Men in Black: International
Long Shot
Little
Good Boys
-
Action Movie of 2019
Avengers: Endgame (WINNER)
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Captain Marvel
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Shazam!
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Dark Phoenix
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & ShawDrama Movie of 2019After (WINNER)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Five Feet Apart
Glass
Us
Triple Frontier
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Family Movie of 2019
Aladdin (WINNER)
Toy Story 4
The Lion King
The Secret Life of Pets 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
The Angry Birds Movie 2
-
Male Movie Star of 2019
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame (WINNER)
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Will Smith, Aladdin
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel
Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
-
Female Movie Star of 2019
Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home (WINNER)
Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame
Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International
Drama Movie Star of 2019
Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart (WINNER)
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sarah Paulson, Glass
Samuel L. Jackson, Glass
Comedy Movie Star of 2019
Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date (WINNER)
Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe
Kevin Hart, The Upside
Rebel Wilson, Isn’t It Romantic
Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
Liam Hemsworth, Isn’t It Romantic
Dwayne Johnson, Fighting With My Family
Mindy Kaling, Late Night
Action Movie Star of 2019
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home (WINNER)
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame
Halle Berry, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Animated Movie Star of 2019
Beyoncé, The Lion King (WINNER)
America Ferrera, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World 2
Tom Hanks, Toy Story 4
Kevin Hart, The Secret Life of Pets 2
Ryan Reynolds, Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Chris Pratt, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Tiffany Haddish, The Secret Life of Pets 2
Awkwafina, The Angry Birds Movie 2
Show of 2019
Stranger Things (WINNER)
Game of Thrones
WWE Raw
The Walking Dead
The Big Bang Theory
Riverdale
This Is Us
Grey’s Anatomy
Drama Show of 2019
Stranger Things (WINNER)
Grey’s Anatomy
This Is Us
Chicago P.D.
Game of Thrones
Big Little Lies
Riverdale
The Walking Dead
Comedy Show of 2019
The Big Bang Theory (WINNER)
Saturday Night Live
Modern Family
The Good Place
Grown-ish
Veep
Orange Is the New Black
Schitt’s Creek
Reality Show of 2019
Keeping Up With the Kardashians (WINNER)
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Queer Eye
Bachelor in Paradise
Vanderpump Rules
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Competition Show of 2019
America’s Got Talent (WINNER)
American Idol
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Masked Singer
The Bachelor
The Voice
The Bachelorette
The Challenge
-
Male TV Star of 2019
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale (WINNER)
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
KJ Apa, Riverdale
-
Female TV Star of 2019
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things (WINNER)
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Drama TV Star of 2019
Zendaya, Euphoria (WINNER)
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Comedy TV Star of 2019
Kristen Bell, The Good Place (WINNER)
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
-
Daytime Talk Show of 2019
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (WINNER)
The View
Red Table Talk
The Wendy Williams Show
Live With Kelly and Ryan
Today
Good Morning America
The Real
Nighttime Talk Show of 2019
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (WINNER)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show With James Corden
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
-
Competition Contestant of 2019
Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette (WINNER)
Buddy Valastro, Buddy Vs. Duff
Kodi Lee, America’s Got Talent
T-Pain, The Masked Singer
Colton Underwood, The Bachelor
Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette
Tyler Oakley, The Amazing Race
Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, RuPaul’s Drag Race
-
Reality TV Star of 2019
Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians (WINNER)
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kylie Jenner, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
-
Bingeworthy Show of 2019
Outlander (WINNER)
Game of Thrones
Orange Is the New Black
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
The Umbrella Academy
Queer Eye
13 Reasons Why
Stranger Things
-
Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2019
Shadowhunters (WINNER)
Stranger Things
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Supernatural
The Flash
The Umbrella Academy
Arrow
The 100
-
Male Artist of 2018
Shawn Mendes (WINNER)
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Drake
Travis Scott
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Bad Bunny
Female Artist of 2019
Billie Eilish (WINNER)
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Halsey
Miley Cyrus
Camila Cabello
P!nk
-
Group of 2019
BLACKPINK (WINNER)
Jonas Brothers
BTS
5 Seconds of Summer
Panic! At The Disco
CNCO
Imagine Dragons
The Chainsmokers
-
Album of 2019
Lover, Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
Free Spirit, Khalid
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? Billie Eilish
Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
Happiness Begins, Jonas Brothers
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Death Race for Love, Juice WRLD
-
Song of 2019
“Señorita,” Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello (WINNER)
“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers
“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
“Talk,” Khalid
“I Don’t Care,” Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
“Dancing With a Stranger,” Sam Smith, Normani
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
-
Country Artist of 2019
Blake Shelton (WINNER)
Luke Combs
Carrie Underwood
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
-
Latin Artist of 2019
Becky G (WINNER)
Daddy Yankee
Anuel AA
Maluma
Karol G
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Natti Natasha
-
Music Video of 2019
“Kill This Love,” BLACKPINK (WINNER)
“Con Calma,” Daddy Yankee & Snow
“ME!,” Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“Boy With Luv,” BTS feat. Halsey
“Dancing With a Stranger,” Sam Smith, Normani
“Señorita,” Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
-
Concert Tour of 2019
BLACKPINK: BLACKPINK 2019 World (WINNER)
BTS: Love Yourself, Speak Yourself
Lady Gaga: Enigma
Ariana Grande: Sweetener
P!nk: Beautiful Trauma
Justin Timberlake: Man of the Woods
Jennifer Lopez: It’s My Party
Cher: Here We Go Again Tour
-
Social Star of 2019
David Dobrik (WINNER)
Emma Chamberlain
The Dolan Twins
Rickey Thompson
The Ace Family
Shane Dawson
Liza Koshy
Tana Mongeau
-
Beauty Influencer of 2019
Bretman Rock (WINNER)
James Charles
Nikita Dragun
NikkiTutorials – Nikkie de Jager
Jeffree Star
RCL Beauty – Rachel Levin
Desi Perkins
Jackie Aina
-
Social Celebrity of 2019
Ellen DeGeneres (WINNER)
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Miley Cyrus
Kim Kardashian West
Cardi B
Shawn Mendes
Justin Bieber
-
Animal Star of 2019
Doug the Pug (WINNER)
Jiffpom
Nala Cat
Tuna the Chiweenie
Juniper the Fox
Shinjiro Ono – Marutaro
tecuaniventura
Lil BUB
-
Comedy Act of 2019
Kevin Hart, Kevin Hart: Irresponsible (WINNER)
Joe Rogan, Joe Rogan Show
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah Tour
Ken Jeong, Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Growing
Colleen Ballinger, Miranda Sings…Your Welcome
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
-
Style Star of 2019
Harry Styles (WINNER)
Kim Kardashian West
Rihanna
Celine Dion
Lady Gaga
Gigi Hadid
Cardi B
Jennifer Lopez
-
Game Changer of 2019
Simone Biles’ historic and first female triple-double and sixth all-around title (WINNER)
LeBron James, NBA — charity
Megan Rapinoe, U.S. women’s soccer — equal pay
Coco Gauff beat Venus Williams in Wimbledon debut
Drew Brees surpassed Peyton Manning’s record as NFL’s career passing yardage leader
Alex Morgan, U.S. women’s soccer — equal pay
Stephen Curry, NBA — charity
Serena Williams Charity and female empowerment
-
Pop Podcast of 2019
Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad (WINNER)
Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness
Armchair Expert Podcast With Dax Shepard
Off the Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe
Whine Down With Jana Kramer
Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown With Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider
WTF With Marc Maron
The Joe Rogan Experience