2019 People’s Choice Award: See Full List Of Winners

by Temitope Alabi

The 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards was held on Sunday night, with Avengers: Endgame taking home the award for best movie.

The event took place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and saw the likes of Kelsea Ballerini and Alessia Cara performing.

See the full list of winners below;

Movie of 2019

Avengers: Endgame (WINNER)
Toy Story 4
Captain Marvel
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The Lion King
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Us
Spider-Man: Far From Home

  • Comedy Movie of 2019

    Murder Mystery (WINNER)

    The Upside
    Yesterday
    The Hustle
    Men in Black: International
    Long Shot
    Little
    Good Boys

  • Action Movie of 2019

    Avengers: Endgame (WINNER)
    Spider-Man: Far From Home
    Captain Marvel
    John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
    Shazam!
    Godzilla: King of the Monsters
    Dark Phoenix
    Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw    Drama Movie of 2019After (WINNER)

    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    Rocketman

    Five Feet Apart
    Glass
    Us
    Triple Frontier
    Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

    Family Movie of 2019

    Aladdin (WINNER)

    Toy Story 4
    The Lion King
    The Secret Life of Pets 2
    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
    The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
    Pokémon Detective Pikachu
    The Angry Birds Movie 2

  • Male Movie Star of 2019

    Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame (WINNER)

    Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame

    Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home

    Will Smith, Aladdin

    Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

    Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel

    Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

    Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery

  • Female Movie Star of 2019

    Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home (WINNER)

    Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters

    Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame

    Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix

    Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery

    Brie Larson, Captain Marvel

    Lupita Nyong’o, Us

    Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International

    Drama Movie Star of 2019

    Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart (WINNER)

    Taron Egerton, Rocketman

    Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

    Lupita Nyong’o, Us

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    Sarah Paulson, Glass

    Samuel L. Jackson, Glass

    Comedy Movie Star of 2019

    Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date (WINNER)

    Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe

    Kevin Hart, The Upside

    Rebel Wilson, Isn’t It Romantic

    Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery

    Liam Hemsworth, Isn’t It Romantic

    Dwayne Johnson, Fighting With My Family

    Mindy Kaling, Late Night

    Action Movie Star of 2019

    Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home (WINNER)
    Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

    Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame

    Halle Berry, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

    Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

    Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix

    Brie Larson, Captain Marvel

    Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

    Animated Movie Star of 2019

    Beyoncé, The Lion King (WINNER)

    America Ferrera, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World 2

    Tom Hanks, Toy Story 4

    Kevin Hart, The Secret Life of Pets 2

    Ryan Reynolds, Pokémon Detective Pikachu

    Chris Pratt, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

    Tiffany Haddish, The Secret Life of Pets 2

    Awkwafina, The Angry Birds Movie 2

    Show of 2019

    Stranger Things (WINNER)

    Game of Thrones
    WWE Raw
    The Walking Dead
    The Big Bang Theory
    Riverdale
    This Is Us
    Grey’s Anatomy

    Drama Show of 2019

    Stranger Things (WINNER)

    Grey’s Anatomy
    This Is Us
    Chicago P.D.
    Game of Thrones

    Big Little Lies
    Riverdale
    The Walking Dead

    Comedy Show of 2019

    The Big Bang Theory (WINNER)

    Saturday Night Live
    Modern Family
    The Good Place
    Grown-ish
    Veep
    Orange Is the New Black
    Schitt’s Creek

    Reality Show of 2019

    Keeping Up With the Kardashians (WINNER)

    Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
    The Real Housewives of Atlanta
    The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
    Queer Eye
    Bachelor in Paradise
    Vanderpump Rules
    Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

    Competition Show of 2019

    America’s Got Talent (WINNER)

    American Idol
    RuPaul’s Drag Race
    The Masked Singer
    The Bachelor
    The Voice
    The Bachelorette
    The Challenge

  • Male TV Star of 2019

    Cole Sprouse, Riverdale (WINNER)

    Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

    Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

    Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things

    Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

    Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

    Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

    KJ Apa, Riverdale

  • Female TV Star of 2019

    Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things (WINNER)
    Mandy Moore, This Is Us

    Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

    Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

    Camila Mendes, Riverdale

    Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

    Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

    Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

    Drama TV Star of 2019

    Zendaya, Euphoria (WINNER)

    Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

    Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

    Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

    Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

    Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

    Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

    Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

    Comedy TV Star of 2019

    Kristen Bell, The Good Place (WINNER)
    Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

    Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.

    Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

    Jameela Jamil, The Good Place

    Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

    Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

  • Daytime Talk Show of 2019

    The Ellen DeGeneres Show (WINNER)

    The View
    Red Table Talk
    The Wendy Williams Show
    Live With Kelly and Ryan
    Today
    Good Morning America
    The Real

    Nighttime Talk Show of 2019

    The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (WINNER)

    The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
    The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
    Jimmy Kimmel Live!
    The Late Late Show With James Corden
    Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
    Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
    Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

  • Competition Contestant of 2019

    Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette (WINNER)
    Buddy Valastro, Buddy Vs. Duff

    Kodi Lee, America’s Got Talent

    T-Pain, The Masked Singer

    Colton Underwood, The Bachelor

    Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette

    Tyler Oakley, The Amazing Race

    Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, RuPaul’s Drag Race

  • Reality TV Star of 2019

    Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians (WINNER)

    Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

    Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

    NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

    Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

    Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

    Kylie Jenner, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

    Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

  • Bingeworthy Show of 2019

    Outlander (WINNER)

    Game of Thrones
    Orange Is the New Black
    Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
    The Umbrella Academy
    Queer Eye
    13 Reasons Why
    Stranger Things

  • Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2019

    Shadowhunters (WINNER)

    Stranger Things

    Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
    Supernatural
    The Flash
    The Umbrella Academy
    Arrow
    The 100

  • Male Artist of 2018

    Shawn Mendes (WINNER)

    Post Malone

    Ed Sheeran

    Drake

    Travis Scott

    Khalid

    Lil Nas X

    Bad Bunny

    Female Artist of 2019

    Billie Eilish (WINNER)
    Ariana Grande

    Taylor Swift

    Cardi B

    Halsey

    Miley Cyrus

    Camila Cabello

    P!nk

  • Group of 2019

    BLACKPINK (WINNER)

    Jonas Brothers

    BTS

    5 Seconds of Summer

    Panic! At The Disco

    CNCO

    Imagine Dragons

    The Chainsmokers

  • Album of 2019

    Lover, Taylor Swift (WINNER)

    Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

    Free Spirit, Khalid

    WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? Billie Eilish

    Cuz I Love You, Lizzo

    Happiness Begins, Jonas Brothers

    No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

    Death Race for Love, Juice WRLD

  • Song of 2019

    “Señorita,” Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello (WINNER)

    “Sucker,” Jonas Brothers

    “7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

    “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

    “Talk,” Khalid

    “I Don’t Care,” Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

    “Dancing With a Stranger,” Sam Smith, Normani

    “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

  • Country Artist of 2019

    Blake Shelton (WINNER)

    Luke Combs

    Carrie Underwood

    Luke Bryan

    Thomas Rhett

    Kane Brown

    Kelsea Ballerini

    Maren Morris

  • Latin Artist of 2019

    Becky G (WINNER)

    Daddy Yankee

    Anuel AA

    Maluma

    Karol G

    Bad Bunny

    J Balvin

    Natti Natasha

  • Music Video of 2019

    “Kill This Love,” BLACKPINK (WINNER)

    “Con Calma,” Daddy Yankee & Snow

    “ME!,” Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

    “7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

    “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

    “Boy With Luv,” BTS feat. Halsey

    “Dancing With a Stranger,” Sam Smith, Normani

    “Señorita,” Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

  • Concert Tour of 2019

    BLACKPINK: BLACKPINK 2019 World (WINNER)

    BTS: Love Yourself, Speak Yourself

    Lady Gaga: Enigma

    Ariana Grande: Sweetener

    P!nk: Beautiful Trauma

    Justin Timberlake: Man of the Woods

    Jennifer Lopez: It’s My Party

    Cher: Here We Go Again Tour

  • Social Star of 2019

    David Dobrik (WINNER)
    Emma Chamberlain

    The Dolan Twins

    Rickey Thompson

    The Ace Family

    Shane Dawson

    Liza Koshy

    Tana Mongeau

  • Beauty Influencer of 2019

    Bretman Rock (WINNER)

    James Charles

    Nikita Dragun

    NikkiTutorials – Nikkie de Jager

    Jeffree Star

    RCL Beauty – Rachel Levin

    Desi Perkins

    Jackie Aina

  • Social Celebrity of 2019

    Ellen DeGeneres (WINNER)

    Ariana Grande

    Taylor Swift

    Miley Cyrus

    Kim Kardashian West

    Cardi B

    Shawn Mendes

    Justin Bieber

  • Animal Star of 2019

    Doug the Pug (WINNER)

    Jiffpom

    Nala Cat

    Tuna the Chiweenie

    Juniper the Fox

    Shinjiro Ono – Marutaro

    tecuaniventura

    Lil BUB

  • Comedy Act of 2019

    Kevin Hart, Kevin Hart: Irresponsible (WINNER)

    Joe Rogan, Joe Rogan Show

    Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All

    Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah Tour

    Ken Jeong, Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho

    Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Growing

    Colleen Ballinger, Miranda Sings…Your Welcome

    Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

  • Style Star of 2019

    Harry Styles (WINNER)

    Kim Kardashian West

    Rihanna

    Celine Dion

    Lady Gaga

    Gigi Hadid

    Cardi B

    Jennifer Lopez

  • Game Changer of 2019

    Simone Biles’ historic and first female triple-double and sixth all-around title (WINNER)

    LeBron James, NBA — charity

    Megan Rapinoe, U.S. women’s soccer — equal pay

    Coco Gauff beat Venus Williams in Wimbledon debut

    Drew Brees surpassed Peyton Manning’s record as NFL’s career passing yardage leader

    Alex Morgan, U.S. women’s soccer — equal pay

    Stephen Curry, NBA — charity

    Serena Williams Charity and female empowerment

  • Pop Podcast of 2019

    Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad (WINNER)
    Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness
    Armchair Expert Podcast With Dax Shepard
    Off the Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe
    Whine Down With Jana Kramer
    Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown With Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider
    WTF With Marc Maron
    The Joe Rogan Experience

