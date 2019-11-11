2019 People’s Choice Award: See Full List Of Winners

People’s Choice Awards

The 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards was held on Sunday night, with Avengers: Endgame taking home the award for best movie.

The event took place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and saw the likes of Kelsea Ballerini and Alessia Cara performing.

See the full list of winners below;

Movie of 2019

Avengers: Endgame (WINNER)

Toy Story 4

Captain Marvel

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

The Lion King

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Us

Spider-Man: Far From Home