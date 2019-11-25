25 Year-Old Nigerian, Jerry Mallo Designs, Builds And Unveils Nigerian First Carbon Fibre Car In Jos

by Eyitemi Majeed
Jerry Mallo while unveiling the new car
Jerry Mallo while unveiling the new car

25-year-old Nigerian engineer, Jerry Mallo, has successfully designed and assembled Nigerian first carbon fibre car which he named ‘Bennie Purrie.’

The new car was unveiled at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on Thursday, 28th November where the governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalung, chaired the occasion.

Speaking on Channels Television on ‘Sunrise Daily’ on Friday after the unveiling of the car, the plateau born engineer said the car is not available yet adding that the first batch was only for testing and to notify the general public that such cars can be produced in Nigeria.

He then added that in 2 years time, the car would be available at a cheap rate.

His words:

“In Europe, we learnt that making the car is just half of the challenge, and selling it is the other half; Africa is usually is the target place to sell these vehicles, so I feel there’s a big market for it here.

More photo below:

Plateau state governor , Simon Lalung whule inspecting the car
Plateau state governor, Simon Lalung while inspecting the car
0

