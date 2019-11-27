27th Birthday: Davido Buys Rolex Wrist Watches For His Crew Members

by Temitope Alabi
Singer Davido celebrates Birthday today
DMW boss Davido turned a year older yesterday and decided on gifting his gang Rolex watches to celebrate his day.

The singer whose Sophomore album ‘A Good Time’ was recently released a couple of hours ago had his team happy with the gifts.

This is coming just hours after rumours surfaced online that 2 of his babymamas, Sophie Momodu and Amanda were at each other’s throat over claims that Amanda shaded Sophie after a fan insinuated that the mom of one had gone under the knife to achieve her new body.

