30-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide After Being Deported From Dubai (Photo)

by Michael Isaac

A 30-year-old man has taken his own life after being deported to Nigeria from Dubai.

The man, identified as Emmanuel Obiefuna took to Facebook to make suicidal posts.

Attempts by his family and friends to prevail on him proved abortive, and he never disclosed his exact location in Lagos to anyone after he was deported.

It was gathered that he went further to block anyone who tried to sway him off his intentions of committing suicide.
Following many suicidal posts, he went further to act on his plans of taking his own life.
