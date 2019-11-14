39 Stars To Perform At 2019 AFRIMA Awards In Lagos (Full List)

The 6th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) themed ‘Wild & Wow’ is set to hold on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Agege Stadium, Agege, Lagos, from 6:00pm.
Below is a complete list of stars billed to perform at the event;
- Tiwa Savage
- Sauti Sol from Kenya
- Nasty C from South Africa
- Stonebwoy from Ghana
- Teniola, the Entertainer
- Aminux from Morocco
- Pasuma Wonder
- Toofan from Togo
- Fireboy
- Saheed Osupa
- Master KG
- Awilo Longomba from Congo
- 9ice
- Sho Madjozi
- Rayvanny from Tanzania
- Daphne from Cameroon
- Anna Jone from Angola
- Kanvee Adams from Liberia
- 2Face
- Ycee
- Rudeboy
- Small Doctor
- Skiibi
- Niniola
- Falz
- DJ Spinall
- Mr. P
- DJ Cuppy
- Atawewe
- Harrysong
- Q.dot
- Obesere
- Slimcase,
- Mr. Reel
- Mayorkun
- Reminisce, and
- DJ Neptune
“It is no doubt this year’s AFRIMA Music Village attendees will leave with utmost fulfilment.
The decision by the International Committee of AFRIMA to change the venue and take the concert closer to the grassroots in Agege Stadium, Agege Lagos where die-hard and loyal music lovers are, is to avail them the opportunity to experience their favorite African stars perform live on stage.
“From its inception, the concert has catered to its audience creating an experience that stays with them for a long time.”