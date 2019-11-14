39 Stars To Perform At 2019 AFRIMA Awards In Lagos (Full List)

by Temitope Alabi
Tiwa Savage
Afro Music Artiste Tiwa Savage

The 6th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) themed ‘Wild & Wow’ is set to hold on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Agege Stadium, Agege, Lagos, from 6:00pm.

Below is a complete list of stars billed to perform at the event;

Read Also: Tiwa Savage Shows Her Dance Skills In Skimpy Outfit (Video)

  1. Tiwa Savage
  2. Sauti Sol from Kenya
  3. Nasty C from South Africa
  4. Stonebwoy from Ghana
  5. Teniola, the Entertainer
  6. Aminux from Morocco
  7. Pasuma Wonder
  8. Toofan from Togo
  9. Fireboy
  10. Saheed Osupa
  11. Master KG
  12. Awilo Longomba from Congo
  13. 9ice
  14. Sho Madjozi
  15. Rayvanny from Tanzania
  16. Daphne from Cameroon
  17. Anna Jone from Angola
  18. Kanvee Adams from Liberia
  19. 2Face
  20. Ycee
  21. Rudeboy
  22. Small Doctor
  23. Skiibi
  24. Niniola
  25. Falz
  26. DJ Spinall
  27. Mr. P
  28. DJ Cuppy
  29. Fireboy
  30. Atawewe
  31. Harrysong
  32. Q.dot
  33. Obesere
  34. Slimcase,
  35. Mr. Reel
  36. Mayorkun
  37. Reminisce, and
  38. DJ Neptune
On the decision to use the Agege Stadium as venue, the Project Lead and Head of Media, AFRIMA, Sola Dada said:

“It is no doubt this year’s AFRIMA Music Village attendees will leave with utmost fulfilment.

The decision by the International Committee of AFRIMA to change the venue and take the concert closer to the grassroots in Agege Stadium, Agege Lagos where die-hard and loyal music lovers are, is to avail them the opportunity to experience their favorite African stars perform live on stage.

“From its inception, the concert has catered to its audience creating an experience that stays with them for a long time.”

Tags from the story
AFRIMA, Sola Dada
0

You may also like

D’banj Confirms His Signing Of Tonto Dikeh To DB Records

Anna Banner (MBGN 2013) To Lead Campaign Against Underage Marriage

Popular Rapper Olamide Releases New Look

Mike Aremu Gets Independence Day Gift As Wife Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

“I have instructed my lawyer to look into this” – Mercy Aigbe breaks silence over Red dress scandal

Tiwa Savage Surprise Crowd As She Performed Wearing A Bag Of Rice

Cee-C Receives Acid Attack Threat From A Fan Of Other BBNaija Housemates

Notre Dame: Barack Obama systematizes with the people of France

Notre Dame Fire: Barack Obama sympathizes with the people of France

‘The Exorcist’ author William Peter Blatty is dead

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *