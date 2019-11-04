4-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Hot Pot Of Curry During Party

by Valerie Oke
A four-year-old boy was said to have fallen into a hot pot of curry and later died of injuries, according to Police in India.

Police report that the accident happened on Monday when the child was playing near the pot, which was on the fire.

The young child’s family, said to be from the city of Shabad in the state of Telangana, were holding a party at the time, when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The boy according to the police report, died a day later in the hospital because of severe burns.

The police are said to be investigating the circumstances, which led to the death of the little boy.

