5 Years Ago, I Was Afraid Of Carrying Little Children – Ronke Odusanya

Mom of one and actress Ronke Odusanya has taken to social media to share a powerful prayer with all moms.

The actress in her post revealed that she used to be very sacred of carrying little children because she feared they may fall off.

In her words;

Ronke Odusanya wrote:

“Let’s throw it back to 5 years ago ON THANKSGIVING DAY when I was backing OPPY AND CARRYING DEMMY at the same time , these 2 boys then showed my boobs peper anytime am in their parents house and sleeping beside them ….. me sef don dey do nanny tey tey oh , I remember systa and Trendy will lock me up in a room with their children and tell me to stay there with them cos then I was always afraid of carrying little children cos I would be scared they might fall down from my hands , but when OLUWAFIFEHANMI came into my life , I knew God was passing a message to me ……. LORD I WILL BE FOREVER THANKFUL NITORI WIPE E FIFEHANMI . I PRAY FOR ALL PARENTS THAT MAY WE NEVER KNOW THIER GRAVES IJN. AND TO EXPECTING MOTHERS , MAY God grant u ur heart desires. Amennnnnnn. Happy Thanksgiving OPPY AND DEMMY.”