6 Nigerians Enter Extreme Poverty Per Minute: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media activist, Reno Omokri has sparked a debate on social media as he declared that six Nigerians become extremely poor every minute.

Reno Omokri
Nigerian author, Reno Omokri

The popular critic made this statement while lamenting about the continued growth of Nigeria’s population and decline of the educational sector.

The critic expressed that a lot of Nigerians are entering into extreme poverty due to the failure of the current administration to focus on education.

He also attested that development of the educational sector in India has been the underlying factor for the development of the Asian nation.

See his tweet below:

