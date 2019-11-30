60,000 Patients Abscond From HIV Treatment In Lagos

by Valerie Oke
Dr Erasmus Morah, the Country Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS), has cried out that 60 000 out of 120 000 Lagos residents living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus, HIV/AIDS are currently at large.

Speaking at the formal dissemination of the Lagos state local government disaggregated Nigeria HIV/ AIDS indicator and impact survey (UNAIDS) data and the inauguration of the Lagos state HIV Consortium group by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Victoria Island, he added that these group of people are at risk of transmitting the disease to others.

His words:

 “Many of these 60,000 Lagosians are not even aware they are living with the virus while those aware are not willing to come forward for treatment because of stigma and they risk transmitting it to others.

“These people need the government’s protection so that they can be put on treatment.”

