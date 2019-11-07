7 Steps for Writing a Great Essay

College time – it is all about improvement! When you are spending hours, not only having parties and nights out and with friends, but using it in a helpful way for your future. To improve your educational level and be best in class, you have to learn new skills. Don’t spend much time struggling with a dark part of your soul that doesn’t want to do home tasks. In this article, we are describing seven tips for students to create their great essays. When you know these universal steps, you don’t have to pray anymore to somebody from your class: “Please, write my essay for me”!

After reading this article, you find the studying process never was so simple! Follow these seven steps and be confident in your knowledge and independent in your actions for the next tasks.

1. Choose the Topic

The subject of your essay defines its success in the future. Before you begin to write your essay, look one more time at the selected topic. If it is an overview, then you may prepare an outline that is in the next step. If it is a specific analysis, make sure your topic is exceptional for further research. If the subject is too broad, you must choose a narrower subtopic to discuss.

The right topic helps you to make the researching process easier. You will find working with references and literature not dull, but full of inspiration process.

2. Prepare an Outline

You are responsible for supplying new ideas for your essay. Organize your ideas and create a unique scheme. It is easy when you construct the diagrams or outlines and place your plans in there. You will see thoughts float out of your mind on paper easily when you are creating an outline or drawing the diagram this way.

Begin the outline by writing the topic at the top of the page. Spread the items apart down the left side of the page with the Roman numerals I, II, and III. Write the main ideas about your topic and place them next to the Roman numerals. Write A, B, and C on the left side of the page under each Roman numeral.

Write the facts that support that main idea next to each number.

3. Write a Thesis Statement

The thesis statement tells what the essay is about, and what point you will be making. When the author says what the essay is about in the topic, and after outline, the student decides what point they will be making. What are the main ideas, and what are the supporting ideas that listed say about your topic? For example, your thesis statement will have two parts:

The first part states the topic.

The second part says the point of the essay.

Also, in the second part, you could simply list the three main ideas you will discuss.

4. Write the Body, Main Points, And Subpoints

The body of your essay should have a strong but helpful structure that simplifies the writing process. You don’t need to ask for dozens of books in libraries. Just learn how to extract useful information even from a small number of resources. If you had two or three main ideas, you would have two or three body paragraphs.

So how to build the essay’s body? Usually, the body begins from the thesis statement sentence. It appears at the beginning of your essay, so place it in the first paragraph. In the further text, it is useful to begin each paragraph from the topic sentences. Prove your statement from the first paragraph and relied on topic sentences with some numbers of main points in the next paragraphs. If you feel the necessity of making your essay brighter with details, add supporting points (or sub-points) after the main points.

5. Write the Introduction

The introduction of an essay is to attract the reader’s attention and give them an idea of the essay’s focus.

Grab the attention with valid and verifiable information that doesn’t need to be totally new. It could only be a pertinent fact that explicitly illustrates the point. If you use some startling information, follow it with sentences of elaboration.

Continue with a short story to the point and relevant to the topic. Usually, it is called anecdote.

Add some dialogue: Use only two or three exchanges between speakers to make your point. Follow dialogue with a sentence or two of elaboration.

Explain your topic in general terms and lead gently to your thesis with a few sentences. Write each sentence gradually more specific until you reach the thesis.

Include one or two sentences that will lead the reader from your opening to your thesis statement, and finish the paragraph with it.

6. Say Your Afterwards

Summing up the points or providing a final perspective on your topic brings closure to the reader. That’s the conclusion’s feature.

The average length of the conclusion is three-four active sentences that do not need to follow any set formula. It is just a subjective review of the main points or a brief description of the feelings about the topic. Even an anecdote can end an essay with comfort.

The introduction and conclusion complete the paragraphs of your essay.

And one more step remains before finish the essay.

7. Final Touch

As a result, you have a great job completed on your own. To be sure that you did everything right, give some thought to the formatting of your paper. Check the order of your paragraphs: replace the weakest paragraphs or rewrite it. Begin and finish your essay only with the most potent paragraphs.

Technical mistakes are common in academic assignments. Check your essay with formatting (APA, MLA, Chicago). Find out which is required in your college and look at the guidelines for these formats. It is essential to arrange your references properly in the end. Correct the margins correct, titles, names, dates as it directed.

If it is no other information to include, your work is done after all, review essay for writing mistakes with grammar and spelling checker.

Conclusion

In the earlier recommendations, we are just demonstrating the universal principles of writing any essay. We hope these simple steps will guide you through the essay writing and make this process enjoyable.