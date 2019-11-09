9-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Makurdi

by Valerie Oke
Suicide rope
Suicide rope

A nine-year-old girl is alleged to have committed suicide at the home of her guardians at Ankpa quarters extension in Makurdi, Benue state.

The incident reportedly occurred at the early hours of Wednesday, after the body was found in the bathroom.

DSP Catherine Anene, the spokesperson of the command, confirmed the incident, saying the matter was reported at about 11:30am to the command.

Read Also: 17-Year-Old Commits Suicide Over Alleged Maltreatment In Ekiti

She said, “one Abah Maria, 9, hanged herself in the bathroom.”

According to her, the body of the deceased had been deposited at the St. Theresa Hospital morgue while the case is currently under investigation, although no arrest has been made yet.

 

Tags from the story
DSP Catherine Anene, suicide
0

You may also like

Unknown Arsonists Attack Ekiti Market As Fayose Relocates Hausa Community

Nigeria On The Brink Of Collapse – Aregbesola

NUPENG Still Plans To Go On Strike Over Refineries Sale

Judiciary Workers Suspend Two-Day Old Strike

Senate To Screen Magu, Other EFCC Nominees Today

Vandalisation, Biggest Threat To Power Reform – Minister

House Demands Compensation For Nigerian Killed In India

Man Sentenced To 10 Months Imprisonment For Stealing Biscuits

Kogi PDP Aspirant Also Identified Among Paraded Robbery Suspects In Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *