9-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Makurdi

A nine-year-old girl is alleged to have committed suicide at the home of her guardians at Ankpa quarters extension in Makurdi, Benue state.

The incident reportedly occurred at the early hours of Wednesday, after the body was found in the bathroom.

DSP Catherine Anene, the spokesperson of the command, confirmed the incident, saying the matter was reported at about 11:30am to the command.

She said, “one Abah Maria, 9, hanged herself in the bathroom.”

According to her, the body of the deceased had been deposited at the St. Theresa Hospital morgue while the case is currently under investigation, although no arrest has been made yet.