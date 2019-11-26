A Good Year Is Not Determined By Crossover Service: Daddy Freeze

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has reacted to the viral post of Nollywood actor, Uti Nwachukwu that he has stopped paying tithe.

The Nollywood actor had revealed that he stopped paying tithes in church, but his finances have not been affected.

The actor made this comment, while reacting to a post by a twitter user that he missed crossover service in 2018, but he is still having a good year.

Reacting to these statements, the controversial OAP expressed that attending crossover does not determine having a good year.

