Activist, Gwamnishu Harrison Rescues Girl Fed With Cockroaches, Faeces (Photos)

by Michael Isaac
Gwamnishu Harrison
Activist Gwamnishu Harrison

An 11-year-old house help who was allegedly repeatedly assaulted and fed with cockroaches and faeces by her boss has been rescued by activist Gwamnishu Harrison in Awka, Anambra State.

The girl who is receiving medical attention at Amaku General Hospital in Awka was rescued from the dungeon where she laid helpless with wounds and scars all over her face and body.

He shared the story on social media and it has been picked up as something of great disturbance.

Sharing the story, the activist wrote: “A concerned citizen reached out to us on the case of an 11-year-old house girl locked up, beaten up and fed with cockroaches and faeces. We quickly swung into action, got to Awka and rescued the little girl from the dungeon where she laid helpless with septic wounds and scars all over her face and body. She is currently on admission at Amaku General Hospital, Awka.”

See Photo Here:

Maltreated House Help
Maltreated House Help
Tags from the story
Amaku General Hospital, anambra state, Gwamnishu Harrison
