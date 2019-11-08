Actor Adeniyi Johnson, Ex-Wife’s Fan Banter Words On Instagram

Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson has placed a curse on a woman who seems to be a fan of his ex-wife, Toyin Abraham.

The actor who shared a throwback photo of himself and his new wife, Seyi Edun, got a reply from the fan which he acknowledged to be true.

Following his photo which he captioned: “Epic throwback when we’re still casual friends before we started doing kini…” the fan called his new wife, actress Seyi Edun, an ordinary maid who overthrew her madam.

READ ALSO – Adeniyi Johnson Cries Out As Ex-wife, Toyin Abraham Fails To Sign Divorce Papers

Agreeing to the woman’s comment, the actor wrote: “Eeyah… You don’t have to show your stupidity here o… except what you said is true, you would have been replaced.”

See The Post Here: