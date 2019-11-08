Actor Adeniyi Johnson, Ex-Wife’s Fan Banter Words On Instagram

Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson has placed a curse on a woman who seems to be a fan of his ex-wife, Toyin Abraham.

The actor who shared a throwback photo of himself and his new wife, Seyi Edun, got a reply from the fan which he acknowledged to be true.

Following his photo which he captioned: “Epic throwback when we’re still casual friends before we started doing kini…” the fan called his new wife, actress Seyi Edun, an ordinary maid who overthrew her madam.

Agreeing to the woman’s comment, the actor wrote: “Eeyah… You don’t have to show your stupidity here o… except what you said is true, you would have been replaced.”

