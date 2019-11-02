Actor, Ijebu Meets Two Sisters Who Pranked Davido (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Two sisters, Helen and Susan, who accused Davido of impregnating one of them having started going places after they regained their freedom.

Helen,.Susan and Ijebu

Nollywood comic actor, Ijebu met with the two sisters in a new video shared via his handle.

Also Read: Alleged Pregnancy: Wizkid’s Fan Slams Davido For Arresting Ladies Who Accused Him

This is coming a few days after the ladies were paraded, arrested, and subsequently released from detention.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4VIDRoBLog/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tags from the story
Davido, helen, ijebu, Susan
0

