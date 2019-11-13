Actress Adesua Etomi Preaches To Fans On Dangers Of Jealousy

Nollywood star actress Adesua Wellington-Etomi has shared a word of encouragement to her fans and followers.

Taking to Twitter, the Nollywood Sweetheart shared a piece of advice to encourage her fans and to remind them on the dangers of jealousy.

Recall that the actress took down her social media accounts in hopes of taking time off just for herself and her family.

The actress recently logged back into her social media and is ready to take on all it means to be a celebrity, including motivating her fans.

READ ALSO – Nollywood Actress Adesua Etomi Returns To Social Media

On Twitter, she wrote: “Jealousy…Envy…comparing yourself to others are not only thieves of your Joy but are also an absolute slap in the face to God that has been so good to you.”

See The Post Here: