Actress Angela Okorie Shares Her Bad Experience At Quilox Club

by Michael Isaac
Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has shared her gratitude after a bad experience she had at a club in Lagos.

The actress who went clubbing had an accident when she tripped and fell in an open drainage right outside Quilox club at Lekki, Lagos

Sustaining some injuries, the actress shared her experience as she is currently nursing her wounds.

Okorie also called out on the management to do something about the open drainage as other persons may not be as lucky as she was.

