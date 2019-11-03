Actress Angela Okorie Suffers Injuries After Falling Into Drainage

by Temitope Alabi
Angela Okorie
Nollywood Actress Angela Okorie

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie is currently in a hospital in Lagos after sustaining severe injuries from an accident that saw her falling into an open drainage outside a club in Lagos state last night.

The actress took to her IG page to share a video of herself on her sickbed and recounted what happened. In her words:

Watch the video she shared from her sick bed below

