Actress Angela Okorie Suffers Injuries After Falling Into Drainage

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie is currently in a hospital in Lagos after sustaining severe injuries from an accident that saw her falling into an open drainage outside a club in Lagos state last night.
The actress took to her IG page to share a video of herself on her sickbed and recounted what happened. In her words:
Watch the video she shared from her sick bed below
Coming out of @clubquilox this morning I fell into the drainage at the car park. It was a bad experience, please quickly do something about those opened gutters before it kills someone , Other people might not have the Grace To survive such incident But I thank God For his grace over my life Am doing this because it’s necessary Not to talk down on the club But for corrections to be made So it doesn’t happen to some one else Thank you