Actress, Angela Okorie Twerks To Davido’s Risky (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie decided to tease her fans as she displayed her dancing skills in a new video.

Angela Okorie
Nollywood Actress Angela Okorie

Recall that some days ago, the actress got seriously injured after falling at Quilox nightclub.

Few days after recovering from the injury,  the actress took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself twerking a storm to Davido’s hit single, ‘Risky’.

The mother of one, with her eye-catching body, donned a sheer white robe covering the inner white briefs.

Watch the video below:

