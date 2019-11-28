Actress, Anita Joseph Speaks On What Her Man Does Not Like

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has revealed the kind of photos her man does not like her post on social media.

Sharing a photo of herself posing seductively on a bed, Anita said that her man does not like her striking such poses, but again, she is a fine woman.

In her words;

“So he said no more of this kinda pictures 🤭but why Pappy 🏃‍♀️

Am Fabulously brownskin beautiful ❤️

Foto_credit @damanis_photography”

This is coming days after she dragged her former bestfriend, Uche Elendu, on IG for being jealous of her.