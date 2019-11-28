Actress, Anita Joseph Speaks On What Her Man Does Not Like

by Temitope Alabi
Anita Joseph and Mc Fish
Actress And Singer, Anita Joseph

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has revealed the kind of photos her man does not like her post on social media.

Sharing a photo of herself posing seductively on a bed, Anita said that her man does not like her striking such poses, but again, she is a fine woman.

Read Also: Anita Joseph Again Shreds Uche Elendu On Instagram

In her words;

“So he said no more of this kinda pictures 🤭but why Pappy 🏃‍♀️
Am Fabulously brownskin beautiful ❤️
Foto_credit @damanis_photography”

Anita Joseph
Anita Joseph

This is coming days after she dragged her former bestfriend, Uche Elendu, on IG for being jealous of her.

Tags from the story
Anita Joseph
0

You may also like

Tobi Bakre shares his saddest Valentine story

UK Based Actress, Tosin Abiola Returns to Nollywood

Hilarious Video – Female fans throw their underwears at Basketmouth and Brymo

Dolapo Badmus shades Naira Marley following his arrest

Dolapo Badmus shades Naira Marley following his arrest

Entrepreneur, Jaaruma lambasts Singer Skibii, says he sucked her friend dry of her wealth

Wizkid Shares Photo Of His New Baby With His Manager Jada Pollock

#BBNaija Tobi Reveals How Much He Earns Annually

davido and chrisbrown

Nigerian Singer, Davido Set To Release New Song With Chris Brown

Julius Agwu’s Wife Gifted Him A N160K Giuseppe Zanotti Sandals For birthday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *