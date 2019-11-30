Actress, Bakare Urges Ladies To Share Photos Of Their Boyfriend On Social Media

Nollywood actress Yetunde Bakare has sent a note of advice to Nigerian ladies.

The actress who encouraged ladies to go ahead and flaunt their man on social media took to Instagram to share this.

Sharing the video, another lady was spotted behind her as she confirmed the truth in what the actress was saying.

READ ALSO – Popular Nigerian Actress, Yetunde Bakare Involved In Auto Crash (Photos)

The actress who is well known to be very vocal about sex and relationship hinted that eventually, if a lady thinks she’s the only one dating a particular guy, she will end up seeing another lady flaunting his pictures.

Watch The Video Here: