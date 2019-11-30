Actress, Bakare Urges Ladies To Share Photos Of Their Boyfriend On Social Media

by Michael Isaac
Yetunde Bakare
Nollywood Actress Yetunde Bakare

Nollywood actress Yetunde Bakare has sent a note of advice to Nigerian ladies.

The actress who encouraged ladies to go ahead and flaunt their man on social media took to Instagram to share this.

Sharing the video, another lady was spotted behind her as she confirmed the truth in what the actress was saying.

The actress who is well known to be very vocal about sex and relationship hinted that eventually, if a lady thinks she’s the only one dating a particular guy, she will end up seeing another lady flaunting his pictures.

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
relationships, Yetunde Bakare
0

