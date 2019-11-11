Actress, Chizzy Alichi Fires Back At Fan Who Says She Smiles Too Much

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actress, Chizzy Alichi and a fan got into a social media exchange today after the fan dragged her for smiling too much in her pictures.

Nollywood actress, Chizzy Alichi
The young man wrote;

“You too dey smile madam. Sometimes frown your face joor”.

Reacting to this, Chizzy Alichi bluntly expressed the fact that the overwhelming blessings surrounding her life cannot be hidden, and they reflect through her wide smiles.

Also Read: Nollywood Actress Chizzy Alichi Officially Engaged To Long-Time Boyfriend

She further advised the fan to take his advice to another page, as she definitely doesn’t need such advice from anyone, including him.

Alichi wrote;

Chizzy Alichi
Chizzy Alichi
