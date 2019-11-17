Actress Empress Njamah Releases Beautiful New Photos As She Turns 40

by Temitope Alabi
Empress Njamah
Empress Njamah

Nollywood actress Empress Njamah is today celebrating her 40th birthday and have since taken to her IG page to release beautiful new images of herself.

The veteran actress, in one of her photos, penned a sweet birthday  message to herself which reads thus;

STEPPING INTO 40 LIKE FINE WINE……….this wine is forty years old.it certainly doesn’t look it’s age……. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME 💃🏽🤣🥮🧁🎂🎂 #fortified#hoeboss#happyfortytome
Outfit @sashes.by.kikibenjamin
Make up @jideofstola
Photos @mlogimagery

See more stunning photos of the actress below. Happy birthday to her.

0

