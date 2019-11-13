Actress, Genevieve Nnaji Looks Gorgeous In New Photos

Genevieve Nnaji, popular Nollywood has always been a stunner, no argument about that — as she reminds us yet again with stunning photos she just shared.
The ‘Lionheart’ director and actress took to Twitter, Wednesday evening to taunt her fans with her latest look and many were definitely left drooling. She looked all shades of gorgeous in her latest photos and we couldn’t help but share.
See post below
𝘋𝘳𝘪𝘷𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘪𝘯 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴𝘯'𝘵 𝘴𝘦𝘵 𝘪𝘵𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘴𝘦. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭 𝘫𝘰𝘣 𝘪𝘴 𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘬.📌 pic.twitter.com/4iUBTdCFQb
— Genevieve Nnaji MFR (@GenevieveNnaji1) November 13, 2019