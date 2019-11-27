Actress, Halima Abubakar Reveals She Is Pregnant

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has taken to her Instagram page to reveal to her fans that she will soon become a mother.

Halima Abubakar
Actress Halima Abubakar

Recall that the actress, who has had a controversy-filled year so far, confirmed to her fans some days ago that she is bleaching seemed really happy to announce her pregnancy.

However, Actress Halima Abubakar, who has been battling some facial problems for a time now did not reveal who the father of her expected baby is.

See her post below:

Halima Abubakar
Halima Abubakar’s post
