Actress Helen Akpabio Buries Her Father In Pawpaw-Shaped Casket

Actress/evangelist Helen Ukpabio has caused a mini stir online because of the type of casket she buried her father.

The 50-year-old, who is the General Overseer of the African Evangelical franchise Liberty Foundation Gospel Ministries, laid her dad, Chief Essesien Akpabio to rest on Saturday, in Mbente village, Ini Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

This is coming after news surfaced that the evangelist’ mum died from losing three of her sons the same day.

See more photos of the pawpaw-shaped casket from the burial below;