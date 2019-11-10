Actress Lilian Bach Releases Stunning New Images As She Turns 49

by Temitope Alabi
Lilian Bach
Lilian Bach

Nollywood actress and former model Lilian Bach has turned 49 and taken to Instagram to share beautiful new images of herself to celebrate her day.

The actress penned a birthday message to herself alongside which reads thus;

Read Also: Actress Lilian Bach celebrates 48th birthday with charming photos

Lilian Bach
Lilian Bach

I celebrate me, the product of the fusion of two cultures – African and European.
I represent Africa
I represent Europe
I am the evidence of God’s artistry
I celebrate my uniqueness
I celebrate my roots
I celebrate my heritage
I celebrate all that I am – the many blood flowing in my veins
I celebrate the masterpiece God made of me
I celebrate the marvelous works of thy hands O God, and,
I celebrate the day You put me on the face of this earth, fearfully and wonderfully made to impact my generation positively.
Happy birthday to me, and very special thanks to my Creator for making me experience another year of His goodness.
CONGRATULATIONS LILIAN.
Outfit by #queenslabel
Makeup by @bloomingdale07
Hair by @yellowsisi
Photography by @praise_that_photographer

Lilian Bach
Lilian Bach

Happy birthday to her.

Tags from the story
lilian bach
0

You may also like

Blackberry Users With Sensitive Skin At Risk Of Skin Allergies

[Advice Needed] We Are No Longer In Love With Each Other, But We Are Scared Of Breaking Up! Please Help!

13 Best Delicious Street Foods in Nigeria You Can’t Resist

13 Best Delicious Street Foods in Nigeria You Can’t Resist

2 Guaranteed Ways To Be The Happiest Version Of You EVER

8 Topics Married People Don’t Talk About (But Should)

How to Shut Off Your Brain and Fall Asleep Faster

7 Tips on How to Motivate Your Partner

5 Top Signs That Lady Is The Right One For You!!!

Two Teenage Brothers Arrested In Connection To Death Of Girl Found In Recycling Bin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *