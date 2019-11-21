Actress Nadia Buari Pens Sweet Words, Share Photos To Mark Her Birthday

by Michael Isaac
Nadia Buhari
Ghanaian Actress Nadia Buhari

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has added another year to her age.

The talented actress who is well known for her beautifully delivered characters in her movies also penned down sweet words to celebrate herself.

In line with her celebration, she shared photos of herself on her Instagram with beautifully constructed words.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote: “Life’s mill with its thrills and grills has its way of taking us through twists and turns.
Yet this journey won’t be fulfilling without the unconditional love that friends and family and of course butter cakes, exude.
Today represents a special milestone in my life’s journey.
Though this past year hasn’t been my most favourite of years, it is also the year that has inspired the most appreciation in me.
Appreciation for life from God and love from family… Thank You. Happy birthday Nadia Buari!”

See The Post Here:

Nadia Buhari
Nadia’s Post
