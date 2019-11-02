Actress Nkechi Blessing Blows Hot After Encounter With Thugs In Lagos (Video)

by Michael Isaac

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has spoken up after she was held hostage and harassed by area boys while shooting a movie in Lekki.

The actress who sent an SOS yesterday following the event where she was kept hostage and harassed by street touts, has said that she would do everything in her power to find the boys.

She went on to swear on her late father’s grave that she would find them and they would face punishment.

Information Nigeria recalls that the area boys, yesterday, threatened to kill everyone on her set.

