Actress Nkechi Blessing Reacts To Mercy And Tacha’s Endorsement Deal With Ciroc

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has shared her thoughts on the recent announcement by Tacha and Mercy about their partnership with Ciroc.

Recall Tacha had first shared a video of herself flaunting a bottle of Ciroc with her name inscribed on it, prompting many to assume she signed an endorsement deal.

Read Also: Did Tacha Sign Endorsement Deal With Ciroc?

The news got controversial media personality Kemi Olunloyo talking who stated that Tacha did not sign any deal with the brand adding that anyone can have their name on a brand’s bottle.

Sharing her thoughts on the whole issue, Nkechi took to her IG stories saying;